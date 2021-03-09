沙茶金菇玉子豆腐煲

材料：

沙茶醬 2湯匙

金菇 1包

玉子豆腐 2條

蒜頭 4瓣

生抽 1茶匙

蠔油 1茶匙

糖 少許

麻油 1茶匙

生粉 3湯匙

米糠油 3湯匙

步驟：

1. 玉子豆腐切件；金菇切走根部、撕開；蒜頭切碎。

2. 將沙茶醬、生抽、蠔油、糖、少許水混合，攪拌均勻。

3. 玉子豆腐撲上生粉。燒熱米糠油，煎玉子豆腐至金黃色，取出。

4. 原鑊燒熱米糠油，爆香蒜頭，加入金菇，炒至均勻。

5. 加入醬料、玉子豆腐，蓋上蓋，煮10分鐘，最後加入麻油。

Braised Egg Tofu and Enoki Mushroom with Satay Sauce

Ingredients:

Satay sauce 2 tablespoons

Enoki mushroom 1 pack

Egg tofu 2 pcs

Garlic 4 slices

Soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Oyster sauce 1 teaspoon

Sugar little

Sesame oil 1 teaspoon

Cornstarch 3 tablespoons

Rice bran oil 3 tablespoons

Steps

1. Cut egg tofu into pieces. Cut enoki mushroom root and rip. Mince garlic.

2. Mix satay sauce, soy sauce, oyster sauce, sugar, a little water and mix well.

3. Put cornstarch into egg tofu, heat the rice bran oil, pan fry egg tofu until golden brown and take out.

4. Heat the rice bran oil with the same pan, stir fry garlic, put in enoki mushroom and stir fry until mix well.

5. Put in the sauce and egg tofu, cover the lid and cook 10 mins, finally put in sesame oil.

-----------------------------

