蒜香蝦仁粉絲

材料：

蒜頭 1個

蝦仁 300克

粉絲 1包

辣椒 1隻

生抽 1茶匙

豆瓣醬 1湯匙

蠔油 1湯匙

雞湯 100毫升

糖 1湯匙

鹽 1/2茶匙

胡椒粉 1/2茶匙

米糠油 2湯匙

步驟：

1. 粉絲浸水；蒜頭攪碎；辣椒切粒。

2. 將鹽、胡椒粉加入至蝦仁，攪拌均勻，醃20分鐘。

3. 燒熱米糠油，爆香一半蒜頭，加入豆瓣醬，炒1分鐘。

4. 加入雞湯、生抽、蠔油、糖，煮至滾起。

5. 加入粉絲，蓋上蓋，煮5分鐘，再將粉絲擺上碟。

6. 燒熱米糠油，爆香餘下蒜頭、辣椒，加入蝦仁，炒至熟透，最後將蝦仁放在粉絲上。

Stir fried Shrimp Meat and Vermicelli with Garlic

Ingredients:

Garlic 1 pc

Shrimp meat 300g

Vermicelli 1 pack

Hot pepper 1 pc

Soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Chilli bean sauce 1 tablespoon

Oyster sauce 1 tablespoon

Chicken soup 100ml

Sugar 1 tablespoon

Salt 1/2 teaspoon

Pepper 1/2 teaspoon

Rice bran oil 2 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Soak vermicelli. Mince garlic. Dice hot pepper.

2. Put salt and pepper into shrimp meat, mix well and marinate 20 mins.

3. Heat the rice bran oil, stir fry a half of garlic, then put in chilli bean sauce and stir fry 1 min.

4. Put in chicken soup, soy sauce, oyster sauce, sugar, cook until boiled.

5. Put in vermicelli, cover the lid and cook 5 mins, then put vermicelli on the plate.

6. Heat the rice bran oil, stir fry the rest of garlic, hot pepper, put in shrimp meat and stir fry until mix well, finally put shrimp meat on top of vermicelli.

