雪梨雪耳魚片湯

材料：

鯇魚片80克

雪耳(大) 1個

雪梨3個

水1,000毫升

薑3片

芫荽適量

鹽適量

做法：

1. 雪梨去皮切件，雪耳放在水中浸軟，軟身後，分成小撮。

2. 水滾，放入薑片，加入雪梨件及雪耳，放入薑片，煲煮15分鐘。

3. 放入鯇魚片煮熟，以鹽調味，芫荽裝飾，即成。

Fish Soup with Pear and White Fungus

Ingredients:

Sliced grass carp 80g

White fungus (large) 1 pc

Pear 3 pcs

Water 1,000ml

Ginger 3 slices

Chinese parsley Some

Salt Some

Steps:

1. Peel the pear and cut into pieces. Soak the white fungus into water. Separate into few sections until it turns soft

2. Bring water to boil. Add the pear and white fungus. Add ginger slices. Cook for 15 minutes.

3. Add the grass carp until it’s cooked. Season with salt. Garnish with Chinese parsley. Ready to serve.

