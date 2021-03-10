京醬肉絲

材料：

瘦肉300克

青瓜1條

蒜茸1湯匙

醃料：

生抽1茶匙

老抽半茶匙

蠔油1湯匙

調味料：

麻油1茶匙

甜麵醬1茶匙

糖1茶匙

做法：

1. 青瓜刨絲，瘦肉切絲。加入所有醃料拌勻。

2. 下油，油滾，爆香蒜茸，放入肉絲炒勻，加入所有調味料炒勻，盛起。

3. 將青瓜絲放在碟上，平均地鋪上炒好的肉絲，即成。

Sauteed Shredded Pork with Sweet-Bean Sauce

Ingredients:

Pork lean 300g

Cucumber 1 pc

Minced garlic 1 tbsp

Marinade:

Light soy sauce 1 tsp

Dark soy sauce 1/2 tsp

Oyster sauce 1 tbsp

Seasonings:

Sesame oil 1 tsp

Beans sauce 1 tsp

Sugar 1 tsp

Steps:

1. Shred the cucumber. Cut the pork lean into small strip. Add all marinade, mix well.

2. Heat oil to boil. Add the minced garlic , pork lean strip and stir well. Add all seasonings and stir well. Dish up.

3. Place the shredded cucumber onto the plate. Add the cooked pork lean strip on top. Ready to serve.

