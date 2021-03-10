葱油沙薑雞翼

材料：

雞翼10隻

雞翼醃料：

沙薑粉1茶匙

紹興酒1湯匙

生抽1湯匙

薑茸1茶匙

鹽少許

糖少許

葱油 (葱花醃料)：

葱花適量

糖1茶匙

鹽1茶匙

雞粉1/3茶匙

麻油3茶匙

胡椒粉少許

葱油 (炸油材料) ：

洋葱半個

葱(切小段) 2條

蒜片5片

薑片6片

做法：

1. 雞翼洗淨及抹乾水分，把所有「雞翼醃料」內的材料，與雞翼拌勻，醃約30分鐘。

2. 洋葱去皮切塊，葱切小段。

3. 製作葱油：預備一鍋滾油，把所有要炸油材料落鑊一起炸，直至金黃色。隔渣保留葱油待用。

4. 把所有葱花醃料與葱花拌勻。

5. 水滾後，把醃好的雞翼放在鍋上，加蓋以中火隔水蒸約15至20分鐘，取出，淋上葱油，即成。

Chicken Wings with Sand Ginger and Spring Onion Oil

Ingredients:

Chicken wings 10 pcs

Marinade for chicken wings:

Sand ginger powder 1 tsp

Shaoxing wine 1 tbsp

Light soy sauce 1 tbsp

Minced ginger 1tsp

Salt Little

Sugar Little

Spring Onion Oil (Marinade) :

Chopped spring onion Some

Sugar 1 tsp

Salt 1 tsp

Chicken powder 1/3 tsp

Sesame oil 3 tsp

Ground white pepper Little

Spring onion oil (Deep-fried oil ingredients) :

Onion 1/2 pc

Spring onion (sectioned) 2 pcs

Garlic slices 5 pcs

Ginger slices 6 pcs

Steps:

1. Wash the chicken wings and wipe dry. Add all seasonings and mix well. Marinate for 30 minutes.

2. Peel the onion and chop into small pieces. Section the spring onion.

3. Making the spring oil: Heat the oil to boil. Add all ingredients and deep-fry until it turns to golden color. Remove all ingredients and remain the spring onion oil. Set aside.

4. Add all spring onion seasonings and mix with the chopped spring onion.

5. Heat water to boil. Put the marinated chicken wings into the wok. Cover with lid and steam over boiling water for 15 to 20 minutes. Dish up. Pour the spring onion oil. Ready to serve.

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

