酸辣娃娃菜

材料：

娃娃菜2棵

蒜茸1湯匙

薑茸1湯匙

紅尖椒半條

葱花(裝飾用) 適量

調味料：

生抽2湯匙

鎮江醋1湯匙

蠔油1湯匙

老抽半茶匙

糖半湯匙

鹽1/4茶匙

做法：

1. 娃娃菜及紅尖椒切段。

2. 混合所有調味料。

3. 下油，油滾，爆香薑茸、蒜茸及紅尖椒，放入娃娃菜炒至軟身。

4. 倒入調味料炒勻，煮滾，上碟，以葱花裝飾，即成。

Hot and Sour Baby Chinese Cabbage

Ingredients:

Baby Chinese cabbage 2 pcs

Minced garlic 1 tbsp

Minced ginger 1 tbsp

Red chili 1/2 pc

Chopped spring onion (garnish) Some

Seasonings:

Light soy sauce 2 tbsp

Zhenjiang vinegar 1 tbsp

Oyster sauce 1 tbsp

Dark soy sauce 1/2 tsp

Sugar 1/2 tbsp

Salt 1/4 tsp

Steps:

1. Section the baby chinese cabbage and red chili.

2. Add all seasonings and mix well.

3. Heat oil to boil. Add the minced ginger, minced garlic and red chili, stir well. Add the baby Chinese cabbage and stir fry until it’s soften.

4. Add all seasonings and stir well. Cook to boil. Dish up and garnish with chopped spring onion. Ready to serve.

