三餸一湯｜菠菜豆腐火腿羹 Spinach and tofu soup

9分鐘前

菠菜豆腐火腿羹

材料：

菠菜3棵

豆腐100克

蛋1隻

金華火腿茸1湯匙

靈芝菇50克

白雪菇50克

清湯1公升

做法：

1. 白雪菇和靈芝菇剝開，豆腐切粒，蛋打勻。菠菜切根，再切小段。

2. 清湯煮滾，加入菇和豆腐，再加入菠菜。

3. 待煮至菠菜軟身，熄火，打入蛋液拌成蛋花，撒入金華火腿茸。

Spinach and tofu soup

Ingredients:

Spinach 3 pcs

Tofu 100g

Egg 1 pc

Jinhua ham 1 Tablespoon

Marmoreal mushrooms 50g

White beech mushrooms 50g

Chicken broth 1L

Steps:

1. Tear white beech mushrooms and marmoreal mushrooms. Dice tofu. Beat the egg. Cut spinach roots and then cut in pieces.

2. Boil chicken broth, then put in mushrooms, tofu and spinach.

3. Cook until the spinach softened. Heat off. Put in egg and make egg drop, then stir with Jinhua ham.

-----------------------------

食譜粵菜家常菜蔬菜豬肉豆類雞蛋15分鐘以下
