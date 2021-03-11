香草檸檬石斑魚塊

材料：

百里香2條

檸檬1個

蒜頭2瓣

石斑柳3塊

黑椒少許

醃料：

胡椒粉少許

鹽少許

糖少許

紹酒1茶匙

做法：

1. 檸檬和蒜頭切片，石斑魚切塊，加醃料略醃。

2. 盤中鋪上烘焙紙，放上魚塊，撒黑椒，鋪上檸檬和蒜頭，放上百里香，澆少許油。封好，隔水蒸10分鐘。

3. 取出紙包，拿掉蒸過的百里香，再撒新鮮百里香裝飾。

Grouper fillet with herbs and lemon

Ingredients:

Thyme 2 pcs

Lemon 1 pc

Garlic 2 cloves

Grouper fillet 3 pcs

Black pepper Little

Marinade:

Pepper Little

Salt Little

Sugar Little

Shao Xing wine 1 teaspoon

Steps:

1. Slice lemon and garlic. Cut fish in pieces, and marinate with marinade.

2. Put baking paper on baking plate, then put in fish, black pepper, lemon, garlic and thyme. Pour in a little oil, then seal the fish and steam for 10 minutes.

3. Open the fish, take out steamed thyme and decorate with fresh one.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android