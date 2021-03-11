椰菜花炒雞柳

材料：

椰菜花200克

雞柳3條

欖菜1湯匙

葱2條

蒜頭1瓣

辣椒1隻

紹酒少許

糖少許

鹽少許

醃料：

糖少許

黑胡椒少許

紹酒少許

生抽1茶匙

老抽少許

粟粉1茶匙

水1湯匙

做法：

1. 切葱花，辣椒切粒，蒜頭切碎，椰菜花切小朵。雞肉切條，加入醃料拌勻。

2. 水滾加鹽和糖，加入椰菜花汆水2分鐘。

3. 燒熱油，加雞肉炒至轉色，下蒜頭、辣椒和欖菜，加水2湯匙。加椰菜花同炒，下紹酒和葱花。

Sauteed cauliflowers and chicken fillets

Ingredients:

Cauliflower 200g

Chicken fillet 3 pcs

Pickled olive vegetable 1 Tablespoon

Green onion 2 pcs

Garlic 1 clove

Chili 1 pc

Shao Xing wine Little

Sugar Little

Salt Little

Marinade:

Sugar Little

Black pepper Little

Shao Xing wine Little

Soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Dark soy sauce Little

Cornstarch 1 teaspoon

Water 1 Tablespoon

Steps:

1. Shred green onion and garlic. Dice chili. Cut cauliflowers in pieces. Cut chicken fillet in strips, and marinate with marinade.

2. Put salt and sugar in boiling water, blanch cauliflowers for 2 minutes.

3. Heat the oil, stir fry chicken. Then put in garlic, chili and olive vegetable, stir fry with 2 Tablespoons of water. Stir fry with cauliflowers, put in Shao Xing wine and green onion.

