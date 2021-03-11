蘋果日報慈善基金
三餸一湯｜回鍋肉 Double cooked pork

9分鐘前

回鍋肉

材料：

五花腩250克

青甜椒1隻

大紅椒半隻

筍80克

蒜頭2瓣

葱2條

乾辣椒1隻

豆豉1茶匙

辣豆瓣醬1湯匙

生抽1茶匙

紹酒1茶匙

鹽少許

做法：

1. 水滾加鹽和紹酒，加葱，加入五花腩，收中細火烚30分鐘。筍切片，紅椒和青甜椒去籽，切塊。切葱花，切蒜片，辣椒乾切粒。

2. 五花腩切薄片。燒熱油，加入五花腩爆香，煎至兩面金黃。倒去多餘油分。

3. 繼續加入蒜頭、辣椒炒香，加入豆豉和辣豆瓣醬，下筍片和青紅椒同炒，加入生抽和紹酒，撒葱花。

Double cooked pork

Ingredients:

Pork belly 250g

Green bell pepper 1 pc

Large red chili ½ pc

Bamboo shoots 80g

Garlic 2 cloves

Green onion 2 pcs

Dried chili 1 pc

Black bean 1 teaspoon

Spicy bean paste 1 Tablespoon

Soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Shao Xing wine 1 teaspoon

Salt Little

Steps:

1. Put salt, Shao Xing wine and green onion in water. Put in pork belly and blanch it in mid-low heat for 30 minutes. Slice bamboo shoots. Cut red chili and green bell pepper in pieces. Shred green onion. Dice dried chili and slice garlic.

2. Slice pork belly. Stir fry pork belly until it turns golden brown. Drain out excess oil.

3. Put in garlic, chili, black beans and spicy bean paste. Stir fry with bamboo shoots, green bell pepper and red chili. Then put in soy sauce, Shao Xing wine and green onion.

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

