鮮淮山蟲草花乳鴿湯

材料：

鮮淮山1條

蟲草花4両

百合4両

乳鴿2隻

瘦肉150克

薑50克

鹽 適量

步驟：

1. 淮山去皮、切段；蟲草花浸水；百合浸水。

2. 乳鴿印乾水分、切件。

3. 把乳鴿、1片薑汆水後，取出乳鴿；另外瘦肉和1片薑氽水，同樣取出，然後洗淨乳鴿及瘦肉。

4. 將所有材料加入至滾水，蓋上蓋，以小火煲2.5小時，加入適量鹽。

Baby Pigeon Soup with Fresh Common Yam Rhizome and Cordyceps Flower

Ingredients:

Fresh common yam rhizome 1 pc

Cordyceps flower 4 taels

Greenish lily bulb 4 taels

Baby pigeon 2 pcs

Pork lean 150g

Ginger 50g

Salt some

Steps:

1. Peel common yam rhizome and cut into strips. Soak cordyceps flower. Soak greenish lily bulb.

2. Wipe baby pigeon with kitchen paper and cut into pieces.

3. Blanch baby pigeon and 1 slice ginger, then take out baby pigeon. Blanch pork lean, 1 slice ginger, then take out pork lean. Wash baby pigeon and pork lean.

4. Put all ingredients into boiling water, cover the lid, cook 2.5 hours with low heat, put in some salt.

