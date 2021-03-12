三絲炒魚鬆

材料：

銀芽6両

黃椒1/2個

甘筍1/2條

鯪魚肉150克

葱1棵

薑20克

糖4茶匙

蠔油2湯匙

魚露3茶匙

胡椒粉2茶匙

生粉4茶匙

水1湯匙

米糠油 3湯匙

步驟：

1. 1片薑切粒；薑切絲；葱切粒。

2. 甘筍去皮、切絲；黃椒切絲；銀芽印乾水分。

3. 將1茶匙魚露、1湯匙蠔油、2茶匙糖、水、2茶匙生粉混合，攪拌均勻，成為醬汁。

4. 將薑粒、葱花、糖、蠔油、魚露、胡椒粉、生粉加入至鯪魚肉，攪拌均勻，醃20分鐘。

5. 燒熱鑊，加入銀芽，炒2分鐘，取出。

6. 燒熱米糠油，加入鯪魚肉，煎至全熟，取出，切條。

7. 燒熱原鑊，加入薑絲，甘筍、黃椒，炒2分鐘。

8. 加入鯪魚肉，炒至均勻，加入醬汁，炒2分鐘，加入銀芽，炒至均勻。

Stir fried Minced Mud Carp with Vegetable

Ingredients:

Mung bean sprout 6 taels

Yellow sweet pepper 1/2 pc

Carrot 1/2 pc

Minced mud carp 150g

Spring onion 1 pc

Ginger 20g

Sugar 4 teaspoon

Oyster sauce 2 tablespoons

Fish sauce 3 teaspoons

Pepper 2 teaspoons

Cornstarch 4 teaspoons

Water 1 tablespoon

Rice bran oil 3 tablespoons

Steps

1. Dice one piece of ginger. Shred ginger. Dice spring onion.

2. Peel carrot and shred. Shred yellow sweet pepper. Wipe mung bean sprout with kitchen paper.

3. Mix 1 teaspoon fish sauce, 1 tablespoon oyster sauce, 2 teaspoon sugar, water, 2 teaspoon cornstarch, mix well as sauce.

4. Put diced ginger, diced spring onion, sugar, oyster sauce, fish sauce, pepper, cornstarch into minced mud carp, mix well and marinate 20 mins.

5. Heat the pan, put in mung bean sprout, stir fry 2 mins and take out.

6. Heat the rice bran oil, put in minced mud carp, pan fry until well done, take out and cut into stirps.

7. Heat the same pan, put in shred ginger, carrot, yellow sweet pepper, stir fry 2 mins.

8. Put in minced mud carp, stir fry until mix well, put in the sauce, stir fry 2 mins, put in mung bean sprout, stir well.

