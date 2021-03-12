香辣魚露雞翼

材料：

雞翼8隻

辣椒2隻

魚露1.5湯匙

糖1.5湯匙

雞湯3湯匙

薑50克

蒜頭2瓣

葱2棵

米糠油 2湯匙

步驟：

1. 薑切片；蒜頭拍扁、去皮；葱切段。

2. 辣椒切粒；雞翼印乾水分。

3. 將1湯匙糖、1湯匙魚露、2片薑加入至雞翼，醃20分鐘。

4. 燒熱米糠油，加入薑、雞翼，煎雞翼至半熟。

5. 加入蒜頭、辣椒、雞湯、2湯匙水，煮5分鐘。

6. 加入魚露、糖，炒至均勻，最後加入葱，炒至均勻。

Pan fried Chicken Wings with Spicy and Fish Sauce

Ingredients:

Chicken wings 8 pcs

Hot pepper 2 pcs

Fish sauce 1.5 tablespoons

Sugar 1.5 tablespoons

Chicken soup 3 tablespoons

Ginger 50g

Garlic 2 slices

Spring onion 2 pcs

Rice bran oil 2 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Slice ginger. Slap garlic and peel. Cut spring onion into strips.

2. Dice hot pepper. Wipe chicken wings with kitchen paper.

3. Put 1 tablespoon sugar, 1 tablespoon fish sauce, 2 slices ginger into chicken wings, marinate 20 mins.

4. Heat the rice bran oil, put in ginger and chicken wings, pan fry until half cooked.

5. Put in garlic, hot pepper, chicken soup, 2 tablespoons water, cook 5 mins.

6. Put in fish sauce, sugar, stir fry until mix well, finally put in spring onion and stir fry until mix well.

