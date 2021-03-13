黃金牛油焗大蝦

材料：

大蝦 3隻

鹹蛋黃 12個

蒜茸 150克

牛油 50克

鹽 少許

糖 1/2茶匙

生粉 少許

做法：

1. 先蒸熟鹹蛋黃，然後移除鹹蛋黃裏的硬粒，再把鹹蛋黃剁成蓉，備用。

2. 燒熱鑊下少許油，以細火煮溶牛油，接着下蒜茸炒。炒至蒜茸釋出香味，下一半鹹蛋黃茸炒均，下鹽及糖調味，然後盛起備用。

3. 大蝦洗淨後剪去蝦頭及蝦腳，從蝦背剪開，先剪殼，再後剪肉，清理蝦腸和蝦頭內的蝦囊。把蝦的水分索乾，撒少許生粉到蝦肉上抹勻。

4. 燒熱鑊，下適量的油，把蝦肉的一面朝鑊，用鑊鏟輕力按壓，讓蝦定型不會煎至蜷曲。蝦煎至五成熟即可盛起。

5. 把剛剛炒好的牛油鹹蛋蒜茸醬鋪在蝦肉上，薄薄一層即可，接着把餘下的鹹蛋黃茸鋪面。

6. 預熱焗爐至180℃，放入蝦後，把火力調低至150℃焗約5分鐘即可。取出後盛上碟，完成。

Roasted Tiger Prawns with Butter and Salted Egg

Ingredients:

Tiger prawns 3 pcs

Salted egg yolk 12 pcs

Minced garlic 150g

Butter 50g

Salt little

Sugar 1/2 tsp

Corn starch little

Method:

1. Steam salted egg yolks until cooked, remove the hard granules inside the egg yolks then chop finely, set aside.

2. Heat wok, drizzle in a little oil, melt butter in low heat, then sauté minced garlic until fragrant, stir in half of the egg yolks, season with salt and sugar, transfer to a plate.

3. Rinse tiger prawns, remove heads and legs with scissors, cut open their back, shell first then flesh, devein and remove stomach from the head. Blot dry, dust a little corn starch and rub evenly onto the prawns’ flesh.

4. Heat wok, add oil, place prawns in, with the flesh side facing down, press gently with spatula so that the prawns do not curl up. Remove when half-cooked.

5. Spread a thin layer of buttered salted egg yolk on top of prawns’s flesh, scatter the remaining salted egg over.

6. Preheat oven at 180℃, place the prawns in, lower the temperature to 150℃ and bake for 5 mins, transfer to a plate and serve.

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

