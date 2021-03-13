荷香栗子豬軟骨

材料：

豬軟骨 8件(約一斤半)

栗子 10-12粒

生粉 少許

蒜茸 2湯匙

麵豉 2湯匙

紹興酒 少許

糖 1/2茶匙

蠔油 2茶匙

生抽 2茶匙

老抽 少許

水 適量

冰糖 適量

新鮮荷葉 1片

生粉水 適量

做法：

1. 栗子去殼後，放到滾水裏烚10分鐘，取出去衣備用。

2. 豬軟骨去除肥油脂肪，一開二，然後撒上少許生粉，放到鑊裏煎至兩面微微金黃色，即可盛起。煎時不用下太多油，因為豬軟骨本身會釋出油分。

3. 燒熱鑊下油，先爆香蒜茸，下麵豉炒均，接着豬軟骨回鑊炒均，灒少許紹酒，炒至有豬軟骨的香氣，加入熱水，蓋過豬軟骨。下糖、蠔油、生抽、老抽調味，加冰糖，先大滾10分鐘，然後轉細火炆3小時。

4. 預備新鮮荷葉，把炆了的豬軟骨放到荷葉上，鋪上栗子。將炆煮過的豬軟骨汁醬，下少許生粉水埋芡，然後淋在豬軟骨上。

5. 把荷葉包好，放一隻碟把荷葉輕輕壓着，隔水蒸20分鐘，即可上碟。

Braised Pork Cartilage and Chestnuts in Lotus Leaf

Ingredients:

Pork cartilage 8 pcs (around 1.5 catties)

Chestnuts 10-12 pcs

Corn starch little

Minced garlic 2 tbsp

Ground bean sauce 2 tbsp

Shaoxing wine little

Sugar 1/2 tsp

Oyster sauce 2 tsp

Soy sauce 2 tsp

Dark soy sauce little

Water some

Rock sugar some

Fresh lotus leaf 1 pc

Corn starch and water mixture some

Method:

1. Shell chestnuts, cook in boiling water for 10 mins, remove the brown membrane, set aside.

2. Remove fat from pork cartilage, cut in halves, then dust with a little corn starch, pan fry until slightly brown on both sides, drain. Do not add too much oil when pan frying as the pork cartilage will release fat.

3. Heat wok, add oil, sauté minced garlic, stir in ground bean sauce, return pork cartilage and mix well, drizzle with a little Shaoxing wine, sauté until fragrance of pork cartilage is released, add hot water until it covers the pork cartilage. Season with sugar, oyster sauce, soy sauce and dark soy sauce, add rock sugar, cook in high heat for 10 minutes, then turn to low heat and stew for 3 hours.

4. Prepare fresh lotus leaf, place the braised pork cartilage on top of lotus leaf, then scatter with chestnuts. Thicken the pork cartilage braising sauce with corn starch and water mixture, then pour over pork cartilage.

5. Wrap the pork cartilage and chestnuts with lotus leaf, put a plate on top and steam for 20 mins, serve.

