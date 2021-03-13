濃湯魚肚雞絲羹

材料：

雞 半隻

魚肚 1件

金華火腿絲 適量

二湯或上湯 600毫升

鹽 1茶匙

糖 2茶匙

生粉水 適量

做法：

1. 先把雞大約蒸25分鐘至熟，取出攤涼後，撕成粗雞絲，雞骨斬件，雞皮保留，備用。

2. 魚肚浸水半小時至腍身，切成粗條後，放入加了鹽的滾水中汆水。撈起後把水分按壓出來，備用。

3. 燒熱鑊下少許油，先把雞骨及雞皮煎香，然後倒入二湯或上湯，猛火煮滾成奶白色濃雞湯，熄火，把雞骨及雞皮隔掉。

4. 把濃雞湯再次煲滾，先放魚肚進去煮至入味，加入鹽及糖調味，接着加入雞絲，轉細火，逐少逐少加入生粉水埋芡。

5. 最後加上金華火腿絲作點綴，即可享用。

Fish Maw and Chicken in Supreme Stock

Ingredients:

Whole chicken 1/2 pc

Fish maw 1 pc

Jinhua ham some, thinly shredded

Supreme chicken stock 600ml

Salt 1 tsp

Sugar 2 tsp

Corn starch and water mixture some

Method:

1. Steam chicken for 25 min until cooked, remove from heat to cool, then shred thickly with hand, chop up the bones and keep the skin, set aside.

2. Soak fish maw for 1/2 hr till softened, slice thickly, then blanch in salted water, drain and squeeze liquid out, set aside.

3. Heat wok, drizzle a little oil, pan fry chicken bones and skin until fragrant, pour chicken stock in, boil in high heat until the stock turns creamy white and thick, turn heat off, drain bones and skin.

4. Bring the stock to a boil again, add fish maw slices until they fully absorb the flavour, season with salt and sugar, then add shredded chicken, turn to low heat, add corn starch and water mixture little by little to thicken the soup.

5. Garnish with Jinhua ham shreds, serve.

