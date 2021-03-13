欖菜銀鱈魚蒸南瓜

材料：

日本南瓜 1/3個

銀鱈魚 1件

葱花 適量

熟油 適量

蒸魚豉油 少許

銀鱈魚醃料：

鹽 少許

糖 少許

生粉 1/2茶匙

麻油 少許

欖菜 適量

做法：

1. 南瓜先切去頭尾，刨皮後切開，去瓤切片，每片約半厘米至八毫米厚即可。接着把南瓜排到碟上，先大火蒸4分鐘。

2. 銀鱈魚切片，約半厘米厚度即可。下鹽及糖抓醃一會，再下生粉拌勻，下少許麻油及欖菜拌勻。

3. 把銀鱈魚鋪到南瓜面，再大火蒸5分鐘。最後撒上葱花，再淋上熟油，下少許蒸魚豉油即可。

Steamed Cod Fillet with Pumpkin and Olive Pickles

Ingredients:

Japanese pumpkin 1/3 pc

Cod fillet 1 pc

Chopped scallion, some

Cooked oil some

Seasoned soy sauce for seafood little

Cod fillet marinade:

Salt little

Sugar little

Corn starch 1/2 tsp

Sesame oil little

Olive pickles some

Method:

1. Remove top and bottom ends of pumpkin, peel and cut open, remove pith, cut into 0.5-0.8cm thick slices, place on a plate, steam 4 minutes in high heat.

2. Cut cod fillet into 0.5cm thick slices, marinate by rubbing with salt and sugar, then add corn starch and mix, add sesame oil and olive pickles, mix well.

3. Place cod slices on top of pumpkin, steam in high heat for 5 minutes, scatter with chopped scallion, pour cooked oil over, drizzle with seasoned soy sauce for seafood, serve.

