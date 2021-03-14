栗子蓮子燜豬手

材料：

豬手 1隻

栗子 100克

蓮子 40克

蒜頭 7瓣

薑 30克

乾葱 4粒

甘草 2片

八角 4粒

桂皮 1片

陳皮 1片

冰糖 40克

生抽 2湯匙

老抽 1湯匙

米糠油 5湯匙

步驟：

1. 蓮子浸水；蒜頭切片；乾葱切片；薑切片。

2. 豬手汆水、洗淨。

3. 將栗子加入滾水煮1分鐘，取出，再用毛巾去皮。

4. 燒熱米糠油，加入薑、乾葱、蒜頭，炒至均勻。

5. 加入水、甘草、八角、桂皮、陳皮、冰糖、生抽、老抽，蓋上蓋，煮10分鐘。

6. 加入豬手、栗子，蓋上蓋，以中火煮30分鐘。

7. 加入蓮子，蓋上蓋，以中火煮10分鐘。

Stewed Pig Trotter with Chestnut and Lotus Seed

Ingredients:

Pig trotter 1 pc

Chestnut 100g

Lotus seed 40g

Garlic 7 slices

Ginger 30g

Dried shallot 4 pcs

Licorice 2 slices

Anise 4 pcs

Cinnamon 1 slice

Aged peel 1 slice

Rock sugar 40g

Soy sauce 2 tablespoons

Dark soy sauce 1 tablespoon

Rice bran oil 5 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Soak lotus seed. Slice garlic. Slice dried shallot. Slice ginger.

2. Blanch pig trotter and wash.

3. Put chestnut into boiling water and cook 1 min, then take out. Peel chestnut with towel.

4. Heat the rice bran oil, put in ginger, dried shallot and garlic, stir fry until mix well.

5. Put in water, licorice, anise, cinnamon, aged peel, rock sugar, soy sauce, dark soy sauce, cover the lid and cook 10 mins.

6. Put in pig trotter, chestnut. Cover the lid, cook 30 mins with mid-heat.

7. Put in lotus seed. Cover the lid and cook 30 mins with mid-heat.

