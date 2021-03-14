栗子蓮子燜豬手
材料：
豬手 1隻
栗子 100克
蓮子 40克
蒜頭 7瓣
薑 30克
乾葱 4粒
甘草 2片
八角 4粒
桂皮 1片
陳皮 1片
冰糖 40克
生抽 2湯匙
老抽 1湯匙
米糠油 5湯匙
步驟：
1. 蓮子浸水；蒜頭切片；乾葱切片；薑切片。
2. 豬手汆水、洗淨。
3. 將栗子加入滾水煮1分鐘，取出，再用毛巾去皮。
4. 燒熱米糠油，加入薑、乾葱、蒜頭，炒至均勻。
5. 加入水、甘草、八角、桂皮、陳皮、冰糖、生抽、老抽，蓋上蓋，煮10分鐘。
6. 加入豬手、栗子，蓋上蓋，以中火煮30分鐘。
7. 加入蓮子，蓋上蓋，以中火煮10分鐘。
Stewed Pig Trotter with Chestnut and Lotus Seed
Ingredients:
Pig trotter 1 pc
Chestnut 100g
Lotus seed 40g
Garlic 7 slices
Ginger 30g
Dried shallot 4 pcs
Licorice 2 slices
Anise 4 pcs
Cinnamon 1 slice
Aged peel 1 slice
Rock sugar 40g
Soy sauce 2 tablespoons
Dark soy sauce 1 tablespoon
Rice bran oil 5 tablespoons
Steps:
1. Soak lotus seed. Slice garlic. Slice dried shallot. Slice ginger.
2. Blanch pig trotter and wash.
3. Put chestnut into boiling water and cook 1 min, then take out. Peel chestnut with towel.
4. Heat the rice bran oil, put in ginger, dried shallot and garlic, stir fry until mix well.
5. Put in water, licorice, anise, cinnamon, aged peel, rock sugar, soy sauce, dark soy sauce, cover the lid and cook 10 mins.
6. Put in pig trotter, chestnut. Cover the lid, cook 30 mins with mid-heat.
7. Put in lotus seed. Cover the lid and cook 30 mins with mid-heat.
