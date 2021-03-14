上湯燴竹笙釀蝦滑

材料：

竹笙 8條

雞湯 200毫升

蝦仁 200克

鹽 1茶匙

胡椒粉 1茶匙

麻油 1湯匙

生粉 2茶匙

步驟：

1. 竹笙浸水。

2. 將蝦仁、鹽、胡椒粉、麻油、生粉加入至攪拌機，攪拌均勻。

3. 竹笙切開根部、頭部，在中間剪開，再把竹笙頭部切碎，將蝦滑釀入竹笙內。

4. 鑊中加入雞湯、竹笙碎，煮至滾起。

5. 加入竹笙釀蝦滑，蓋上蓋，煮5分鐘，最後加入生粉水，攪拌均勻。

Braised Bamboo Fungus Stuffed Shrimp Paste with Chicken Soup

Ingredients:

Bamboo fungus 8 pcs

Chicken soup 200ml

Shrimp meat 200g

Salt 1 teaspoon

Pepper 1 teaspoon

Sesame oil 1 tablespoon

Cornstarch 2 teaspoons

Steps:

1. Soak bamboo fungus.

2. Put shrimp meat, salt, pepper, sesame oil, cornstarch into blender and mix well.

3. Cut bamboo fungus root and tip, then cut and mince bamboo fungus tip. Stuff shrimp paste into bamboo fungus.

4. Put chicken soup and minced bamboo fungus into pot, cook until boiled.

5. Put in stuffed shrimp paste, cover the lid and cook 5 mins, finally put in cornstarch water and mix well.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android