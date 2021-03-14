麻油白蘑菇
材料：
白蘑菇 4両
麻油 3湯匙
薑 30克
鎮江香醋 1湯匙
糖 1茶匙
步驟：
1. 薑切片，燒熱麻油，加入薑，煎至金黃色，取出薑。
2. 加入白蘑菇，蓋上蓋，煎3分鐘。
3. 反轉另一面，蓋上蓋，煮多3分鐘。
4. 加入鎮江香醋、糖，炒至均勻。
Stir fried White Button Mushroom with Sesame Oil
Ingredients:
White button mushroom 4 taels
Sesame oil 3 tablespoons
Ginger 30g
Zhen Jiang vinegar 1 tablespoons
Sugar 1 teaspoon
Steps:
1. Slice ginger. Heat the sesame oil, put in ginger and pan fry until golden brown then take out.
2. Put in white button mushroom, cover the lid and pan fry 3 mins.
3. Turn to another side, cover the lid and cook more 3 mins.
4. Put in Zhen Jiang vinegar, sugar, stir fry until mix well.
-----------------------------
