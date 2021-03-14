麻油白蘑菇

材料：

白蘑菇 4両

麻油 3湯匙

薑 30克

鎮江香醋 1湯匙

糖 1茶匙

步驟：

1. 薑切片，燒熱麻油，加入薑，煎至金黃色，取出薑。

2. 加入白蘑菇，蓋上蓋，煎3分鐘。

3. 反轉另一面，蓋上蓋，煮多3分鐘。

4. 加入鎮江香醋、糖，炒至均勻。

Stir fried White Button Mushroom with Sesame Oil

Ingredients:

White button mushroom 4 taels

Sesame oil 3 tablespoons

Ginger 30g

Zhen Jiang vinegar 1 tablespoons

Sugar 1 teaspoon

Steps:

1. Slice ginger. Heat the sesame oil, put in ginger and pan fry until golden brown then take out.

2. Put in white button mushroom, cover the lid and pan fry 3 mins.

3. Turn to another side, cover the lid and cook more 3 mins.

4. Put in Zhen Jiang vinegar, sugar, stir fry until mix well.

