檸檬可樂排骨

材料：

檸檬 1個

可樂 1罐

排骨 300克

乾葱 4粒

蒜頭 4瓣

生抽 1湯匙

紹興酒 1湯匙

蠔油 1湯匙

米糠油 2湯匙

步驟：

1. 乾葱去皮；蒜頭去皮。

2. 半個檸檬切粒；半個檸檬榨汁。

3. 排骨汆水、洗淨。

4. 燒熱米糠油，加入乾葱、蒜頭，炒至均勻。

5. 加入排骨，炒至均勻。

6. 加入紹興酒、檸檬汁、可樂、生抽，蓋上蓋，以小火煮10分鐘。

7. 轉大火，加入蠔油。

8. 熄火，加入檸檬粒，攪拌均勻。

Stewed Pork Ribs with Lemon and Coca Cola

Ingredients:

Lemon 1 pc

Coca Cola 1 can

Pork ribs 300g

Dried shallot 4 pcs

Garlic 4 slices

Soy sauce 1 tablespoon

Shao xing wine 1 tablespoon

Oyster sauce 1 tablespoon

Rice bran oil 2 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Peel dried shallot. Peel garlic.

2. Dice 1/2 piece of lemon. Squeeze 1/2 piece of lemon.

3. Blanch pork ribs then wash it.

4. Heat the rice bran oil, put in dried shallot and garlic, stir fry until mix well.

5. Put in pork ribs, stir fry until mix well.

6. Put in Shao xing wine, lemon juice, Coke, soy sauce.

7. Cover the lid and cook 10 mins with low heat, turn to high heat and put in oyster sauce.

8. Off the heat and put in diced lemon and mix well.

