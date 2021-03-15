甜梅菜炆薯仔
材料：
甜梅菜 50克
薯仔 2個
薑 30克
蒜頭 4瓣
辣椒 1隻
蠔油 1湯匙
生抽 3茶匙
老抽 1茶匙
糖2茶匙
紹興酒 2茶匙
麻油 1茶匙
米糠油 4湯匙
步驟：
1. 甜梅菜浸水；薑切碎；蒜頭切碎；辣椒切粒。
2. 甜梅菜切碎；薯仔切件。
3. 燒熱米糠油，加入薯仔，煎至金黃色，取出。
4. 燒熱原鑊，加入甜梅菜，炒2分鐘，再加入薑、蒜頭、辣椒。
5. 加入水、蠔油、生抽、老抽、糖、紹興酒，攪拌均勻，煮至滾起。
6. 加入薯仔，蓋上蓋，轉小火煮15分鐘。
7. 熄火，加入麻油，攪拌均勻。
Braised Potato with Preserved Vegetables
Ingredients:
Preserved vegetables 50g
Potato 2 pcs
Ginger 30g
Garlic 4 slices
Hot pepper 1 pc
Oyster sauce 1 tablespoon
Soy sauce 3 teaspoons
Dark soy sauce 1 teaspoon
Sugar 2 teaspoons
Shao xing wine 2 teaspoons
Sesame oil 1 teaspoon
Rice bran oil 4 tablespoons
Steps:
1. Soak preserved vegetables. Mince ginger. Mince garlic. Dice hot pepper.
2. Mince preserved vegetables. Cut potato into pieces.
3. Heat the rice bran oil, put in potato, pan fry until golden brown and take out.
4. Heat the same pan, put in preserved vegetables, stir fry 2 mins. Then put in ginger, garlic, hot pepper.
5. Put in water, oyster sauce, soy sauce, dark soy sauce, sugar, Shao xing wine, mix well and cook until boiled.
6. Put in potato, cover the lid and cook 15 mins with low heat.
7. Off the heat and put in sesame oil and mix well.
