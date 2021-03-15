甜梅菜炆薯仔

材料：

甜梅菜 50克

薯仔 2個

薑 30克

蒜頭 4瓣

辣椒 1隻

蠔油 1湯匙

生抽 3茶匙

老抽 1茶匙

糖2茶匙

紹興酒 2茶匙

麻油 1茶匙

米糠油 4湯匙

步驟：

1. 甜梅菜浸水；薑切碎；蒜頭切碎；辣椒切粒。

2. 甜梅菜切碎；薯仔切件。

3. 燒熱米糠油，加入薯仔，煎至金黃色，取出。

4. 燒熱原鑊，加入甜梅菜，炒2分鐘，再加入薑、蒜頭、辣椒。

5. 加入水、蠔油、生抽、老抽、糖、紹興酒，攪拌均勻，煮至滾起。

6. 加入薯仔，蓋上蓋，轉小火煮15分鐘。

7. 熄火，加入麻油，攪拌均勻。

Braised Potato with Preserved Vegetables

Ingredients:

Preserved vegetables 50g

Potato 2 pcs

Ginger 30g

Garlic 4 slices

Hot pepper 1 pc

Oyster sauce 1 tablespoon

Soy sauce 3 teaspoons

Dark soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Sugar 2 teaspoons

Shao xing wine 2 teaspoons

Sesame oil 1 teaspoon

Rice bran oil 4 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Soak preserved vegetables. Mince ginger. Mince garlic. Dice hot pepper.

2. Mince preserved vegetables. Cut potato into pieces.

3. Heat the rice bran oil, put in potato, pan fry until golden brown and take out.

4. Heat the same pan, put in preserved vegetables, stir fry 2 mins. Then put in ginger, garlic, hot pepper.

5. Put in water, oyster sauce, soy sauce, dark soy sauce, sugar, Shao xing wine, mix well and cook until boiled.

6. Put in potato, cover the lid and cook 15 mins with low heat.

7. Off the heat and put in sesame oil and mix well.

