青木瓜椰子雞湯

材料：

青木瓜 1個

印度椰子 1個

雞 ½隻

海底椰乾 50克

粟米 1條

紅蘿蔔 1條

鹽 適量

步驟：

1. 海底椰乾浸水；青木瓜去皮、對切、去籽、切件。

2. 印度椰子切件；粟米切件；紅蘿蔔去皮、切件。

3. 雞汆水、洗淨。

4. 將所有材料加入至滾水，蓋上蓋，轉小火煲2小時，最後加入適量鹽。

Green Papaya, Coconut and Chicken Soup

Ingredients:

Green papaya 1 pc

Indian coconut 1 pc

Chicken ½ pc

Dried sea coconut 50g

Corn 1 pc

Carrot 1 pc

Salt some

Steps:

1. Soak dried sea coconut. Peel green papaya, cut into two piece, deseed and cut it into pieces.

2. Cut Indian coconut into pieces. Cut corn into pieces. Peel carrot and cut into pieces.

3. Blanch chicken and wash it.

4. Put all ingredients into boiling water, cover the lid and cook 2 hours with low heat, finally put in some salt.

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

