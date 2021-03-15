油炸鬼釀墨魚滑配甜酸汁

材料：

油炸鬼 1條

墨魚滑 150克

茄汁 1湯匙

茄膏 1茶匙

白醋 1茶匙

糖 1湯匙

米糠油 200毫升

步驟：

1. 油炸鬼切件、剪開，將墨魚滑釀入油炸鬼。

2. 燒熱米糠油，以中火炸油炸鬼3分鐘，取出，印乾油分。

3. 再以大火炸油炸鬼1分鐘，取出，印乾油分。

4. 燒熱鑊，加入水、茄汁、茄膏、白醋、糖，煮3分鐘成醬汁，取出。

5. 將油炸鬼擺上碟，配以醬汁享用。

Deep fried Chinese Fried Dough Stick Stuffed Cuttlefish Paste with Sweet and Sour sauce

Ingredients:

Chinese fried dough stick 1 pc

Cuttlefish paste 150g

Ketchup 1 tablespoon

Tomato paste 1 teaspoon

Vinegar 1 teaspoon

Sugar 1 tablespoon

Rice bran oil 200ml

Steps:

1. Cut Chinese fried dough stick into pieces, then cut Chinese fried dough stick. Stuff cuttlefish paste into Chinese fried dough stick.

2. Heat the rice bran oil, deep fry Chinese fried dough stick 3 mins with mid-heat, take out and wipe oil with kitchen paper.

3. Deep fry Chinese fried dough stick 1 min with high heat, take out and wipe oil with kitchen paper.

4. Heat the pan, put in water, ketchup, tomato paste, vinegar and sugar, cook 3 mins as a sauce, take out.

5. Put Chinese fried dough stick on the plate, enjoy with the sauce.

-----------------------------

《香港經典小食》一書結集64款經典小食，訴說食物來源典故，披露獨門製作方法。於你的優惠預購自取即享85折優惠；另設「食住睇版」，隨書附送5款精選小食，包送貨。3月25日起，於各大書報攤有售！按此了解更多。

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android