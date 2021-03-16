芝麻小肉餅

材料：

蝦滑180克

豬肉碎150克

蛋1隻

芝麻3湯匙

雪條棍 6支

做法：

1. 蛋打勻。蝦滑跟豬肉碎拌勻，取一份肉搓成球。

2. 把肉球滾上麵粉，沾蛋液，再沾上芝麻，插入雪條棍，整理成雪條形狀。

3. 燒熱油，放入肉餅半煎炸，表面澆熱油使其定型，反轉半煎炸另一面至熟。配沙律醬同上碟。

Fried sesame croquette

Ingredients:

Minced shrimp 180g

Minced pork 150g

Egg 1 pc

Sesame 3 Tablespoons

Ice cream stick 6 pcs

Steps:

1. Beat the egg. Mix minced shrimp and pork. Take the mixture and roll as a small meatball.

2. Roll on flour, egg, then stick the mixture with sesame. Put in ice cream stick.

3. Heat the oil, put in croquette. Pour in hot oil on top of croquette to firm the shape. Turn another side to fry it. Serve with salad dressing.

