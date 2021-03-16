栗子心裏美瘦肉湯

材料：

紅蘿蔔1條

心裏美半個

栗子200克

瘦肉150克

無花果3粒

水2.2公升

鹽少許

做法：

1. 無花果浸水；紅蘿蔔滾刀切塊；心裏美切片；瘦肉切大塊。

2. 煲滾水2.2公升，加瘦肉、栗子、紅蘿蔔、心裏美和無花果。蓋上，收中細火煲1.5小時。開蓋，加鹽調味。

Chestnut and watermelon radish soup

Ingredients:

Carrot 1 pc

Watermelon radish 1/2 pc

Chestnut 200g

Lean meat 150g

Dried fig 3 pcs

Water 2.2 L

Salt Little

Steps:

1. Soak dried fig with water. Cut carrot into hob blocks. Slice watermelon radish. Cut lean meat in pieces.

2. Boil 2.2 L of water, then put in meat, chestnut, carrot, watermelon radish and fig. Cover the lid and cook for 1.5 hrs in mid-low heat. Season the soup with salt.

-----------------------------

《香港經典小食》一書結集64款經典小食，訴說食物來源典故，披露獨門製作方法。於你的優惠預購自取即享85折優惠；另設「食住睇版」，隨書附送5款精選小食，包送貨。3月25日起，於各大書報攤有售！按此了解更多。

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android