味噌白蘿蔔煮旺菜

材料：

白蘿蔔250克

旺菜200克

豬肉碎150克

日本味噌1湯匙

韓式豆醬1湯匙

蒜頭1瓣

葱2條

水50毫升

做法：

1. 蘿蔔切半，再切片。旺菜切條，蒜頭切碎，切葱花。

2. 燒熱油，爆香豬肉碎，加入蒜頭和葱同炒，加入韓式豆醬和日本味噌炒勻。

3. 加入蘿蔔和旺菜，加水50毫升。蓋上收中細火燜20分鐘。撒葱花。

Braised radish and cabbage with miso sauce

Ingredients:

Radish 250g

Cabbage 200g

Minced pork 150g

Miso paste 1 Tablespoon

Korean bean paste 1 Tablespoon

Garlic 1 clove

Green onion 2 pcs

Water 50ml

Steps:

1. Cut radish in half and slice it. Cut cabbage in strips. Shred garlic and green onion.

2. Heat the oil, stir fry minced pork. Put in garlic and green onion. Then put in Korean bean paste and miso and stir fry.

3. Put in radish and cabbage, then put in 50ml of water. Cover the lid and cook in mid-low heat for 20 minutes. Put in green onion.

