檸檬燜雞

材料：

檸檬1個

雞件半隻

番茄仔12粒

片糖 ⅓ 塊

蒜頭2瓣

葱2條

芫荽1棵

豉油1湯匙

老抽1茶匙

水200毫升

粟粉水少許

醃料：

糖少許

鹽少許

粟粉少許

紹酒1茶匙

做法：

1. 雞加醃料略醃。蒜頭切片，番茄仔切半。檸檬切半，半個切片，檸檬榨汁2湯匙。

2. 燒熱油，爆香雞件，加入蒜頭和葱炒香，再加老抽和生抽，加檸檬汁和半份片糖，加水200毫升。蓋上，收中細火煮20分鐘。

3. 開蓋，轉大火，加入餘下片糖，加粟粉水收汁，加番茄仔，加芫荽和檸檬片做裝飾。

Braised chicken with lemon sauce

Ingredients:

Lemon 1 pc

Chicken ½ pc

Cherry tomato 12 pcs

Slab sugar ⅓ pc

Garlic 2 cloves

Green onion 2 pcs

Coriander 1 bunch

Soy sauce 1 Tablespoon

Dark soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Water 200ml

Cornstarch water Little

Marinade:

Sugar Little

Salt Little

Cornstarch Little

Shao Xing wine 1 teaspoon

Steps:

1. Marinate chicken with marinade. Slice garlic. Cut tomatoes and lemon in half. Slice ½ of lemon, and squeeze 2 tablespoons of juice.

2. Heat the oil, stir fry chicken. Put in garlic and green onion. Put in dark soy sauce, soy sauce, lemon juice and half of slab sugar. Then put in 200ml of water. Cover the lid and cook in mid-low heat for 20 minutes.

3. Turn to high heat, open the lid, put the rest of slab sugar. Thicken the sauce of cornstarch water. Put in cherry tomato and coriander. Put on sliced lemon for decoration.

