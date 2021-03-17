淮山雞肉蝦仁煎餅

材料：

鮮淮山 1/2條

雞扒 1/2塊

蝦仁 10粒

葱 1棵

鹽 少許

薑 20克

蛋 1隻

糖 1湯匙

日本醬油 3湯匙

味醂 2湯匙

清酒 2湯匙

黑糖 1湯匙

米糠油 2湯匙

步驟：

1. 葱切粒；薑切碎；鮮淮山去皮，磨成蓉。

2. 雞扒去皮、切件；將雞扒、鹽、薑、蛋、糖、1湯匙日本醬油，加入至攪拌機，攪拌均勻。

3. 蝦仁印乾水分，切粒；將淮山蓉、蝦仁、葱，加入至雞扒蓉，攪拌均勻。

4. 燒熱米糠油，加入肉餅，煎至金黃色，取出。

5. 燒熱原鑊，加入日本醬油、味醂、清酒、黑糖、少許水，煮3分鐘。

6. 將煎餅擺上碟，淋上醬汁。

Pan fried Chicken and Shrimp Patty with Chinese Yam

Ingredients:

Chinese yam 1/2 pc

Chicken chop 1/2 pc

Shrimp meat 10 pcs

Spring onion 1 pc

Salt little

Ginger 20g

Egg 1 pc

Sugar 1 tablespoon

Japanese soy sauce 3 tablespoons

Mirin 2 tablespoons

Sake 2 tablespoons

Brown sugar 1 tablespoon

Rice bran oil 2 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Dice spring onion. Mince ginger. Peel and grate Chinese yam.

2. Remove chicken chop skin and cut into pieces, put chicken chop, salt, ginger, egg, sugar, 1 tablespoon Japanese soy sauce into blender, mix well.

3. Wipe shrimp meat with kitchen paper and dice. Put minced Chinese yam, shrimp meat, spring onion into minced chicken chop, mix well.

4. Heat the rice bran oil, put in patty, pan fry until golden brown and take out.

5. Heat the same pan, put in Japanese soy sauce, mirin, sake, brown sugar, a little water, cook 3 mins.

6. Put patty on the plate, add the sauce on top.

-----------------------------

《香港經典小食》一書結集64款經典小食，訴說食物來源典故，披露獨門製作方法。於你的優惠預購自取即享85折優惠；另設「食住睇版」，隨書附送5款精選小食，包送貨。3月25日起，於各大書報攤有售！按此了解更多。

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android