香葱牛肉炒滑蛋

材料：

葱 2棵

牛肉 200克

蛋 2隻

生抽1 茶匙

糖 1茶匙

油 1湯匙

生粉 少許

鹽 少許

米糠油 2湯匙

步驟：

1. 葱切粒。

2. 蛋打開，加入少許鹽，攪拌均勻。

3. 將生抽、糖、少許水加入牛肉，攪拌均勻，加入油，攪拌均勻，醃30分鐘。

4. 加入生粉，攪拌均勻。

5. 燒熱米糠油，加入牛肉，炒至半熟，取出。

6. 燒熱原鑊，熄火，加入雞蛋，煮30秒。

7. 轉小火，加入葱、牛肉，炒至均勻。

Scramble Egg with Spring Onion and Beef

Ingredients:

Spring onion 2 pcs

Beef 200g

Egg 2 pcs

Soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Sugar 1 teaspoon

Oil 1 tablespoon

Cornstarch little

Salt little

Rice bran oil 2 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Dice spring onion.

2. Beat egg, put in a little salt, mix well.

3. Put soy sauce, sugar, a little water into beef, mix well, then put in oil and mix well, marinate 30 mins.

4. Put in cornstarch and mix well.

5. Heat the rice bran oil, put in beef and stir fry until half cooked and take out.

6. Heat the same pan, then off the heat, put in egg and cook 30 seconds.

7. Turn to low heat, put in spring onion and beef, stir fry until mix well.

