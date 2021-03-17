剝皮辣椒蒸豆腐

材料：

剝皮辣椒 30克

豆腐 1盒

台式醬油膏 1湯匙

蒜頭 2瓣

辣椒 1隻

鎮江香醋 1湯匙

糖 1茶匙

麻油 2湯匙

步驟：

1. 剝皮辣椒切粒；辣椒切粒；蒜頭切碎。

2. 將台式醬油膏、鎮江香醋、糖、麻油混合，攪拌均勻，成為醬汁。

3. 將豆腐擺上碟。

4. 燒熱米糠油，加入蒜頭、剝皮辣椒、辣椒，炒2分鐘，加入至豆腐。

5. 以大火蒸豆腐10分鐘，取出，最後淋上醬汁即可。

Steamed Tofu with Peeled Chili Pepper

Ingredients:

Peeled chili pepper 30g

Tofu 1 box

Taiwanese soy paste 1 tablespoon

Garlic 2 slices

Hot pepper 1 pc

Zhen Jiang vinegar 1 tablespoon

Sugar 1 teaspoon

Sesame oil 2 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Dice peeled chili pepper. Dice hot pepper. Mince garlic.

2. Mix Taiwanese soy paste, Zhen Jiang vinegar, sugar, sesame oil, mix well as sauce.

3. Put tofu on the plate.

4. Heat the rice bran oil, put in garlic, peeled chili pepper, hot pepper, stir fry 2 mins, put into tofu.

5. Steam tofu in 10 mins with high heat, take out. Finally pour in the sauce.

