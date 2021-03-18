蓮藕章魚排骨湯

材料：

蓮藕2節

章魚1隻

排骨400克

甘筍2條

綠豆2湯匙

薑1片

水3公升

鹽少許

做法：

1. 排骨放入冷水中汆水。綠豆和章魚浸水。甘筍和蓮藕切塊。

2. 煲滾水3公升，加入所有材料。蓋上，中細火煲2小時。開蓋，加鹽調味。

Lotus roots and dried octopus soup

Ingredients:

Lotus roots 2 parts

Dried octopus 1 pc

Spareribs 400g

Carrot 2 pcs

Mung beans 2 Tablespoons

Ginger 1 slice

Water 3L

Salt Little

Steps:

1. Put spareribs in cold water and blanch it. Soak mung beans and dried octopus. Cut carrots and lotus roots in chunks.

2. Boil 3L of water, then put in spareribs, octopus, mung beans, lotus roots, ginger and carrots. Cover the lids and cook in mid-low heat for 2 hours. Season the soup with salt.

