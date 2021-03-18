辣炒雙色椒豬肚絲

材料：

急凍豬肚半個

鹹酸菜80克 (浸水)

薑2片

蒜頭1瓣

辣椒1.5隻

紅甜椒半隻

橙甜椒半隻

調味：

紹酒少許

糖少許

辣椒醬1湯匙

老抽1茶匙

生抽1湯匙

粟粉水少許

做法：

1. 切薑絲，辣椒切粒，蒜頭切碎。橙甜椒、紅甜椒、鹹酸菜和豬肚切絲。

2. 滾水加紹酒，加入豬肚絲汆水10分鐘。鹹酸菜加糖和紹酒炒勻。

3. 加入薑絲、蒜頭和辣椒，再加入豬肚同炒。加辣椒醬、老抽和生抽炒勻。下紅橙甜椒炒勻，粟粉水收汁。

Sauteed pork stomach and bell peppers

Ingredients:

Frozen pork stomach ½ pc

Pickled mustard green 80g (soaked)

Ginger 2 slices

Garlic 1 clove

Chili 1.5 pcs

Red bell pepper ½ pc

Orange bell pepper ½ pc

Seasoning:

Shao Xing wine Little

Sugar Little

Chili paste 1 Tablespoon

Dark soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Soy sauce 1 Tablespoon

Cornstarch water Little

Steps:

1. Cut ginger, bell peppers in strips. Dice chili. Shred garlic. Cut pickled mustard green and pig stomach in strips.

2. Put Shao Xing wine in boiling water. Blanch pig stomach for 10 minutes. Put sugar and Shao Xing wine in pan, stir fry with pickled mustard green.

3. Put in ginger, garlic and chili, stir fry with pig stomach. Put in chili sauce, dark soy sauce and soy sauce. Stir fry with bell peppers. Thicken the sauce with cornstarch water.

