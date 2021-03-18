滑豆腐煮生蠔

材料：

軟豆腐200克

生蠔 150克

五花腩150克

唐芹1棵

葱2條

薑2片

清湯1杯

紹酒1湯匙

醃料：

糖少許

粟粉1茶匙

生抽1湯匙

老抽1茶匙

紹酒1茶匙

做法：

1. 五花腩切塊，再切條，加醃料略醃。豆腐切件。生蠔加粟粉拌勻。水滾收細火，生蠔汆水後沖洗。

2. 燒熱油，爆薑片，加入五花腩煎香。

3. 加入清湯1杯，加入豆腐。灒紹酒。加入唐芹和葱，加入生蠔煮熟。

Braised soft tofu with oysters

Ingredients:

Soft tofu 200g

Oyster 150g

Pork belly 150g

Chinese celery 1 pc

Green onion 2 pcs

Ginger 2 slices

Chicken broth 1 cup

Shao Xing wine 1 Tablespoon

Marinade:

Sugar Little

Cornstarch 1 teaspoon

Soy sauce 1 Tablespoon

Dark soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Shao Xing wine 1 teaspoon

Steps:

1. Cut pork belly in chunks and then cut in strips. Marinate pork belly with marinade. Cut tofu in pieces. Stir oyster with cornstarch. Boil water and turn to low heat, blanch oyster and wash it.

2. Heat the oil, stir fry ginger. Then pan fry pork belly.

3. Put in 1 cup of chicken broth. Put in tofu, Shao Xing wine, celery and green onion. Stir fry with oysters.

