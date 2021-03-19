圓肉百合無花果素湯
材料：
圓肉 50克
百合 50克
無花果 4粒
粟米 1條
腰果 200克
紅蘿蔔 1條
鹽 適量
步驟：
1. 百合浸水；腰果浸水；粟米切件；紅蘿蔔去皮，切件。
2. 將所有材料加入滾水，蓋上蓋，轉小火煲2小時。
3. 加入適量鹽。
Dried Longan Pulp, Greenish Lily Bulb and Dried Fig Vegan Soup
Ingredients:
Dried longan pulp 50g
Greenish lily bulb 50g
Dried fig 4 pcs
Corn 1 pc
Cashew nuts 200g
Carrot 1 pc
Salt some
Steps:
1. Soak greenish lily bulb. Soak cashew nuts. Cut corn into pieces. Peel carrot and cut into pieces.
2. Put all ingredients into boiling water, cover the lid and cook 2 hours with low heat.
3. Put in some salt.
