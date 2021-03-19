圓肉百合無花果素湯

材料：

圓肉 50克

百合 50克

無花果 4粒

粟米 1條

腰果 200克

紅蘿蔔 1條

鹽 適量

步驟：

1. 百合浸水；腰果浸水；粟米切件；紅蘿蔔去皮，切件。

2. 將所有材料加入滾水，蓋上蓋，轉小火煲2小時。

3. 加入適量鹽。

Dried Longan Pulp, Greenish Lily Bulb and Dried Fig Vegan Soup

Ingredients:

Dried longan pulp 50g

Greenish lily bulb 50g

Dried fig 4 pcs

Corn 1 pc

Cashew nuts 200g

Carrot 1 pc

Salt some

Steps:

1. Soak greenish lily bulb. Soak cashew nuts. Cut corn into pieces. Peel carrot and cut into pieces.

2. Put all ingredients into boiling water, cover the lid and cook 2 hours with low heat.

3. Put in some salt.

