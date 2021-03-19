黑松露醬大蝦白蘑菇

材料：

黑松露醬 1湯匙

白蘑菇 7粒

蝦 300克

牛油 50克

乾羅勒少許

鹽 1茶匙

黑椒 1茶匙

米糠油 2湯匙

步驟：

1. 蝦去頭、去殼、去腸，將半茶匙鹽加入蝦，醃15分鐘；白蘑菇切片。

2. 燒熱米糠油，加入白蘑菇，炒至金黃色，取出。

3. 原鑊燒熱米糠油，加入蝦，煎至半熟。

4. 加入白蘑菇，炒至均勻。

5. 轉小火，加入牛油、鹽、黑椒、乾羅勒，炒至均勻。

6. 熄火，加入黑松露醬，攪拌均勻。

Stir fried White Button Mushroom and Shrimp with Black Truffle Sauce

Ingredients:

Black truffle sauce 1 tablespoon

White button mushroom 7 pcs

Shrimp 300g

Butter 50g

Dried basil little

Salt 1 teaspoon

Black pepper 1 teaspoon

Rice bran oil 2 tablespoons

Steps

1. Remove shrimp head, shell and devein, put 1/2 teaspoon salt into shrimp, marinate 15 mins. Slice white button mushroom.

2. Heat the rice bran oil, put in white button mushroom and stir fry until golden brown, then take out.

3. Heat the rice bran oil with the same pan, put in shrimp, pan fry until half cooked.

4. Put in white button mushroom and stir fry until mix well.

5. Turn to low heat, put in butter, salt, black pepper, dried basil, stir fry until mix well.

6. Off the heat and put in black truffle sauce and mix well.

