豉油皇乳鴿

材料：

乳鴿 1隻

乾葱 5粒

薑 30克

生抽 75毫升

老抽 25毫升

水 100毫升

玫瑰露 30毫升

冰糖 50克

米糠油 2湯匙

步驟‌：

1. 薑切片，乾葱去皮。

2. 乳鴿汆水、洗淨。

3. 燒熱米糠油，加入薑、乾葱，炒至均勻。

4. 加入水、生抽、老抽、玫瑰露、冰糖，蓋上蓋，煮至微滾。

5. 加入乳鴿，轉小火，蓋上蓋，煮15分鐘。

6. 轉另一面，蓋上蓋，煮15分鐘。

7. 取出，待涼，再將乳鴿切件。

Stewed Pigeon with Soy Sauce

Ingredients:

Pigeon 1 pc

Dried shallot 5 pcs

Ginger 30g

Soy sauce 75ml

Dark soy sauce 25ml

Water 100ml

Mei Kuei Lu wine 30ml

Rock sugar 50g

Rice bran oil 2 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Slice ginger. Peel dried shallot.

2. Blanch pigeon then wash it.

3. Heat the rice bran oil, put in ginger, dried shallot and stir fry until mix well.

4. Put in water, soy sauce, dark soy sauce, Mei Kuei Lu wine, rock sugar, cover the lid and cook until a little boiling.

5. Put in pigeon, turn to low heat, cover the lid and cook 15 mins.

6. Turn to other side, cover the lid and cook 15 mins.

7. Take out and let it cool, finally cut pigeon into pieces.

-----------------------------

《香港經典小食》一書結集64款經典小食，訴說食物來源典故，披露獨門製作方法。於你的優惠預購自取即享85折優惠；另設「食住睇版」，隨書附送5款精選小食，包送貨。3月25日起，於各大書報攤有售！按此了解更多。

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android