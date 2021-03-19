油炸鬼肉碎蒸水蛋

材料：

油炸鬼 1/2條

豬肉碎 200克

蛋 2隻

雞湯 50毫升

水 100毫升

生抽 2茶匙

蠔油 1湯匙

紹興酒 1茶匙

糖 1茶匙

米糠油 1湯匙

步驟：

1. 將生抽、蠔油、紹興酒、糖，加入豬肉碎，醃30分鐘。

2. 油炸鬼切片；蛋攪拌均勻。

3. 將雞湯、水加入蛋，攪拌均勻。

4. 燒熱米糠油，加入豬肉碎，炒熟及取出。

5. 蛋漿隔篩倒入碟，加入豬肉碎、油炸鬼，包上保鮮紙，以大火蒸10分鐘。

Steamed Egg with Chinese Fried Dough Stick and Minced Pork

Ingredients:

Chinese fried dough stick 1/2 pc

Minced pork 200g

Egg 2 pcs

Chicken soup 50ml

Water 100ml

Soy sauce 2 teaspoons

Oyster sauce 1 tablespoon

Shao xing wine 1 teaspoon

Sugar 1 teaspoon

Rice bran oil 1 tablespoon

Steps

1. Put soy sauce, oyster sauce, Shao xing wine, sugar into minced pork, marinate 30 mins.

2. Slice Chinese fried dough stick. Beat egg.

3. Put chicken soup and water into egg and mix well.

4. Heat the rice bran oil, put in minced pork, stir fry minced pork until well done, then take out.

5. Sieve egg and pour into the plate, put in minced pork and Chinese fried dough stick, cover with plastic wrap, steam 10 mins with high heat.

