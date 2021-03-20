鮮茨實椰汁香芋煮奶白菜

材料：

奶白菜 12両

香芋 8両

鮮茨實 4両

椰汁 1/2罐

雞湯 適量

水 適量

鹽 適量

糖 適量

做法：

1. 芋頭先削皮，切掉頭尾，然後切成件，如骨牌形狀；奶白菜剝掉老身的菜葉，然後切成四等份。

2. 燒熱鑊下油，以半煎炸方式慢慢把芋頭煎至兩面金黃，然後盛起，鑊內把多餘的油倒掉。

3. 燒熱鑊下水及雞湯，湯滾起即可放芋頭，轉慢火，蓋上蓋，煮至芋頭變腍。

4. 接着可以下茨實、白菜，下鹽及糖調味，轉大火煮至白菜軟身。

5. 倒入椰汁，攪勻後熄火，即可上碟。

Braised Bok Choy with Gordon Euryale Seed, Coconut Milk and Taro

Ingredients:

Bok choy 12 taels

Taro 8 taels

Fresh Gordon Euryale seeds 4 taels

Coconut milk 1/2 can

Chicken stock some

Water some

Salt some

Sugar some

Method:

1. Peel taro, cut off both ends, then cut into domino-shape pieces; tear off fibrous parts of bok choy, then quarter.

2. Heat wok, drizzle in oil, pan fry taro slowly until brown on both sides, drain, pour away excess oil.

3. Heat wok, add water and chicken stock, bring to a boil, tip taro pieces in, turn to lower heat, simmer until softened with lid on.

4. Add Gordon Euryale seeds and bok choy, season with salt and sugar, turn to high heat, boil until bok choy softens.

5. Add coconut milk, stir well, turn off heat and serve.

