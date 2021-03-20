慈姑蝦乾臘腸蒸雞

材料：

新鮮雞 半隻

慈姑 6両

蝦乾 2両

臘腸 1條

冬菇 2隻

老薑 少許

青葱 少許

雞件醃料：

紹興酒 少許

蠔油 2茶匙

糖 少許

老抽 少許

生粉 適量

麻油 少許

胡椒粉 少許

做法：

1. 雞切成小件後洗淨，瀝乾水，然後加入紹興酒、蠔油、糖、老抽、生粉拌勻，再加入麻油、胡椒粉拌勻，醃一會。

2. 臘腸先汆水後切斜片；慈菇刨皮後切片；冬菇切片；薑切絲。

3. 蝦乾浸水至軟身，挑去腸，再洗淨，備用。

4. 把慈姑平均鋪在碟上，接着放上雞件攤平，然後再鋪上臘腸、蝦乾、冬菇及薑絲。水滾後，隔水蒸10分鐘至熟。

5. 取出，撒上葱花即可。

Steamed Chicken with Arrowhead, Dried Shrimps and Chinese Sausage

Ingredients:

Fresh whole chicken 1/2 pc

Arrowhead 6 taels

Dried shrimps 2 taels

Chinese sausage 1 pc

Dried shiitake mushroom 2 pcs

Aged ginger little

Scallion little

Marinade for chicken:

Shaoxing wine little

Oyster sauce 2 tsp

Sugar little

Dark soy sauce little

Cornstarch some

Sesame oil little

White pepper little

Method:

1. Chop chicken into pieces, rinse and drain, add Shaoxing wine, oyster sauce, sugar, dark soy sauce and corn starch, mix well, mix in sesame oil and pepper, marinate for a while.

2. Blanch Chinese sausage, slice diagonally; peel and slice arrowhead; slice shiitake mushrooms and shred ginger.

3. Soak dried shrimps until softened, devein, rinse and set aside.

4. Place arrowhead slices evenly on a plate, then put the chicken pieces over, scatter Chinese sausage, dried shrimps, shiitake mushrooms and ginger shreds on top. Steam for 10 minutes in boiling water until cooked.

5. Garnish with shredded scallion and serve.

