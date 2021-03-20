花菇火腩炆釀蠔豉

材料：

花寸菇 6隻

半乾濕蠔豉 6隻

脢頭肉 4両

火腩1份

豬網油 1張

蒜頭 3至4瓣

老薑 少許

青葱 少許

蠔油 2茶匙

糖 少許

老抽 少許

胡椒粉 少許

麻油 少許

生粉水 少許

生粉 少許

紹興酒 少許

脢頭肉醃料：

鹽 少許

生粉 少許

糖 少許

胡椒粉少許

水 少許

麻油 少許

做法：

1. 燒肉切成丁方形；薑剁成薑米；蒜頭拍鬆；寸菇浸發，備用。

2. 脢頭肉先切碎再剁成茸，然後下鹽、生粉、糖、胡椒粉、麻油及少許水，搓勻，搓至吸收水分後漲卜卜黏手即可。

3. 肉碎先分成數小份，蠔豉拍上生粉，釀上豬肉，然後逐件用豬網油包裹，然後拍上生粉。

4. 大火燒熱鑊下油，轉中小火放入蠔豉，先煎有豬肉一面，煎時暫且不要移動，直至定型；之後再開中火煎，聞到有蠔豉香味及轉金黃色，即可翻轉煎另一面。煎至約七成熟，隔油盛起。

5. 把鑊清洗乾淨，再次燒熱鑊下油，先爆香薑米及蒜頭，然後下燒肉慢慢炒香，灒紹興酒進去爆香，加水蓋過面，這時可以下蠔油調味，放入蠔豉及冬菇，加少許糖、老抽、胡椒粉及麻油。

6. 水滾起後轉小火，蓋上蓋炆煮約十分鐘至收汁，看到汁呈膠質，加入少許生粉水炒勻，再放上葱段，即可熄火上碟。

Braised Roasted Pork Belly with Mushroom and Dried Oyster

Ingredients:

Dried shiitake mushrooms 6 pcs

Semi-dried oysters 6 pcs

Boston butt pork 4 taels

Roasted pork belly 1 portion

Caul fat 1 pc

Garlic 3-4 cloves

Aged ginger little

Scallion little

Oyster sauce 2 tsp

Sugar little

Dark soy sauce little

White pepper little

Sesame oil little

Corn starch and water mixture little

Corn starch little

Shaoxing wine little

Marinade for Boston butt pork:

Salt little

Corn starch little

Sugar little

White pepper little

Water little

Sesame oil little

Method:

1. Dice roasted pork belly into cubes; mince ginger; smash garlic; soak shiitake mushrooms, set aside.

2. Mince Boston butt pork, add salt, corn starch, sugar, white pepper, sesame oil and a little water, stir well, knead until moisture is fully absorbed into the pork and turns sticky.

3. Divide the minced pork into several portions. Dust semi-dried oysters with corn starch, stuff with minced pork, then wrap each piece with caul fat, dust with corn starch again.

4. Heat wok in high heat, add oil, turn to medium low heat, pan fry the oysters with the pork side down first, do not move them until they are set; turn to medium heat, when oysters become fragrant and brown, turn over and pan fry the other side. Drain when the oysters are 70% cooked.

5. Wash the wok, heat work again and add oil, sauté minced ginger and garlic, then add roasted pork, stir fry slowly until fragrant, drizzle in Shaoxing wine, pour water in until it covers the roasted pork, season with oyster sauce, add the oysters and shiitake mushrooms, season with a little sugar, dark soy sauce, white pepper and sesame oil.

6. Bring to a boil, turn to low heat, stew with lid on for about 10 minutes until sauce thickens, when the sauce becomes gelatinous, stir in corn starch and water mixture, garnish with scallion cut into sections, serve.

-----------------------------

《香港經典小食》一書結集64款經典小食，訴說食物來源典故，披露獨門製作方法。於你的優惠預購自取即享85折優惠；另設「食住睇版」，隨書附送5款精選小食，包送貨。3月25日起，於各大書報攤有售！按此了解更多。

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android