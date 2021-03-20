荷包豬肚鹹菜湯

材料：

新鮮豬肚 1個

唐排 10両

雞腳 6對

潮汕鹹菜 8両

野百合 2両

白果 2両

蓮子 2両

生薏米 1両

白胡椒粒 1小碗

薑 適量

竹籤 1支

做法：

1. 豬肚先下鹽及生粉搓揉，然後搓洗乾淨，帶黃的部位可用小刀刮掉。

2. 雞腳及唐排汆水，撈起沖洗乾淨，備用。

3. 薑去皮切小件後拍扁；白胡椒粒拍碎。準備湯鍋，倒水，放入雞腳、唐排、薑及一半白胡椒粒進水裏煲滾。

4. 把餘下的白胡椒放入豬肚裏，再塞入白果、野百合、生薏米及蓮子， 材料大約填八成滿，然後用竹籤把豬肚口封好。

5. 先把豬肚放入鍋汆水，看到豬肚脹身，即可撈起，放入湯鍋內。先煲滾，然後轉細火煲一個半小時。

6. 鹹菜先浸水一會才切條，然後放入湯裏，蓋上蓋煲半小時左右。

7. 把豬肚撈出來放在大湯碗裏，把封口的竹籤移除，將湯及其餘材料舀入碗中，然後把豬肚剪開，即可享用。

Stuffed Pork Stomach Soup

Ingredients:

Fresh pork stomach 1 pc

Pork neck bone 10 taels

Chicken feet 6 pairs

Chiuchow-style pickled leaf mustard 8 taels

Lilies of the field 2 taels

Ginkgo seeds 2 taels

Lotus seeds 2 taels

Unroasted pearl barley 1 tael

White peppercorn 1 small bowl

Ginger some

Bamboo skewer 1 pc

Method:

1. Rub pork stomach with salt and corn starch, then wash clean, remove yellow bits with small knife.

2. Blanch chicken feet and pork neck bone, drain and rinse, set aside.

3. Peel, slice and smash ginger; smash white pepper corns. Prepare a pot of water, add chicken feet, pork neck bone, ginger and half of the smashed pepper corns, bring to a boil.

4. Stuff the remaining white pepper corn into pork stomach, together with gingko seeds, lilies of the field, pearl barley and lotus seeds until the stomach is 80% full, then seal with a bamboo skewer.

5. Blanch the pork stomach in boiling water, when the stomach expands like a ballon, transfer it to the pot for soup. Bring to a boil in high heat, then simmer in low heat for 1.5 hrs.

6. Soak pickled leaf mustard in water for a while before slicing, tip into the soup and boil for half an hour with lid on.

7. Transfer the pork stomach to a large serving bowl, remove the bamboo skewer, scoop out the ingredients, pour the soup into the bowl, cut the pork stomach up with scissors, serve.

