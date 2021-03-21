鮮菇燴竹笙

材料：

真姬菇 1包

鮮冬菇 6粒

竹笙 50克

薑 20克

雞湯 200毫升

蠔油 1湯匙

糖 1茶匙

生粉 少許

米糠油3湯匙

步驟：

1. 竹笙浸水；真姬菇切走根部，逐條撕開；鮮冬菇去蒂、切片；薑切片。

2. 竹笙切走根部，然後汆水，再取出及壓出水分。

3. 燒熱米糠油，加入薑片，炒2分鐘，再加入真姬菇、鮮冬菇，炒5分鐘。

4. 加入竹笙、蠔油、糖，炒至均勻，加入雞湯，蓋上蓋，煮5分鐘，最後加入生粉水收汁，攪拌均勻。

Braised Fresh Mushroom and Bamboo Fungus

Ingredients:

Marmoreal mushroom 1 pack

Fresh mushroom 6 pcs

Bamboo fungus 50g

Ginger 20g

Chicken soup 200ml

Oyster sauce 1 tablespoon

Sugar 1 teaspoon

Cornstarch little

Rice bran oil 3 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Soak bamboo fungus. Cut marmoreal mushroom root and rip. Remove fresh mushroom stem and slice. Slice ginger.

2. Cut bamboo fungus root, blanch and take out, then squeeze out the water.

3. Heat the rice bran oil, put in sliced ginger, stir fry 2 mins, then put in marmoreal mushroom, fresh mushroom, stir fry 5 mins.

4. Put in bamboo fungus, oyster sauce, sugar, stir fry until mix well, then put in chicken soup, cover the lid and cook 5 mins, finally put in cornstarch water and mix well.

