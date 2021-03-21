麻婆蝦仁

材料：

蝦仁 200克

薑 30克

蒜頭 7瓣

鹽 1茶匙

米酒 1茶匙

生粉 1湯匙

豆瓣醬 2湯匙

生抽 1茶匙

糖 2茶匙

米糠油 4湯匙

步驟：

1. 蝦仁印乾水分，將鹽、米酒、少許生粉加入至蝦仁，攪拌均勻。

2. 切碎薑和蒜頭。

3. 燒熱米糠油，加入薑、蒜頭，炒至均勻。

4. 加入蝦仁，炒1分鐘，再加入豆瓣醬、生抽、糖、水，煮3分鐘。

Mapo Shrimp

Ingredients:

Shrimp 200g

Ginger 30g

Garlic 7 slices

Salt 1 teaspoon

Rice wine 1 teaspoon

Cornstarch 1 tablespoon

Chilli bean sauce 2 tablespoons

Soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Sugar 2 teaspoons

Rice bran oil 4 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Wipe shrimp with kitchen paper, put salt, rice wine, a little cornstarch into shrimp and mix well.

2. Mince ginger and garlic.

3. Heat the rice bran, put in ginger, garlic, stir fry until mix well.

4. Put in shrimp, stir fry 1 min, then put in chilli bean sauce, soy sauce, sugar, water and cook 3 mins.

