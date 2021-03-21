蘋果日報慈善基金
香港
台灣
北美
香港台灣北美
我要訂閱
membership campaign button
English
焦點
要聞
突發
娛樂
兩岸
國際
財經
果籽
飲食男女
體育
賽馬

三餸一湯｜麻婆蝦仁 Mapo Shrimp

1小時前

麻婆蝦仁

相關新聞：三餸一湯｜香煎雞扒配黑醋味噌汁 Pan fried Chicken Chop with Balsamic Vinegar and Miso Sauce

材料：

蝦仁 200克

相關新聞：三餸一湯｜鮮菇燴竹笙 Braised Fresh Mushroom and Bamboo Fungus

薑 30克

蒜頭 7瓣

鹽 1茶匙

米酒 1茶匙

生粉 1湯匙

豆瓣醬 2湯匙

生抽 1茶匙

糖 2茶匙

米糠油 4湯匙

步驟：

1. 蝦仁印乾水分，將鹽、米酒、少許生粉加入至蝦仁，攪拌均勻。

2. 切碎薑和蒜頭。

3. 燒熱米糠油，加入薑、蒜頭，炒至均勻。

4. 加入蝦仁，炒1分鐘，再加入豆瓣醬、生抽、糖、水，煮3分鐘。

Mapo Shrimp

Ingredients:

Shrimp 200g

Ginger 30g

Garlic 7 slices

Salt 1 teaspoon

Rice wine 1 teaspoon

Cornstarch 1 tablespoon

Chilli bean sauce 2 tablespoons

Soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Sugar 2 teaspoons

Rice bran oil 4 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Wipe shrimp with kitchen paper, put salt, rice wine, a little cornstarch into shrimp and mix well.

2. Mince ginger and garlic.

3. Heat the rice bran, put in ginger, garlic, stir fry until mix well.

4. Put in shrimp, stir fry 1 min, then put in chilli bean sauce, soy sauce, sugar, water and cook 3 mins.

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android

食譜四川菜15分鐘以下
一格照片，一個故事，Follow蘋果Instagram！
BannerBanner