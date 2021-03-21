香煎雞扒配黑醋味噌汁

材料：

雞扒 1塊

蒜頭 5瓣

日本醬油 1湯匙

清酒 1湯匙

糖 1茶匙

味噌 1湯匙

黑醋 1湯匙

鹽 1茶匙

黑椒 1茶匙＝

米糠油 2湯匙

步驟：

1. 雞扒印乾水分、切件，將鹽、黑椒加入雞扒，醃30分鐘；蒜頭切片。

2. 將日本醬油、清酒、糖、味噌、黑醋混合，攪拌均勻。

3. 燒熱米糠油，加入雞扒，煎至金黃色，取出。

4. 燒熱原鑊，加入蒜頭，煎至金黃色，再加入雞扒、醬汁，蓋上蓋，煮5分鐘。

Pan fried Chicken Chop with Balsamic Vinegar and Miso Sauce

Ingredients:

Chicken chop 1 pc

Garlic 5 slices

Japanese soy sauce 1 tablespoon

Sake 1 tablespoon

Sugar 1 teaspoon

Miso 1 tablespoon

Balsamic vinegar 1 tablespoon

Salt 1 teaspoon

Black pepper 1 teaspoon

Rice bran oil 2 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Wipe chicken chop with kitchen paper, cut into pieces, put salt and pepper into chicken chop, marinate 30 mins. Slice garlic.

2. Mix Japanese soy sauce, sake, sugar, miso, Balsamic vinegar and mix well.

3. Heat the rice bran oil, put in chicken chop, pan fry until golden brown and take out.

4. Heat the same pan, put in garlic and pan fry until golden brown, then put in chicken chop and the sauce, cover the lid and cook 5 mins.

