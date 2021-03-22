木瓜海底椰湯

材料：

木瓜1個

粟米1條

甘筍1條

排骨400克

海底椰40克

無花果3粒

百合30克

水3.5公升

鹽少許

做法：

1. 排骨以冷水下鍋，再煮滾汆水。海底椰、百合和無花果浸水。甘筍滾刀切塊，粟米切段。木瓜切半，去核，切大塊。

2. 煲滾3.5公升水，加排骨、海底椰、無花果、百合、粟米、甘筍和木瓜。蓋上，收中細火煲1.5小時。加鹽調味。

Papaya and sea coconut soup

Ingredients:

Papaya 1 pc

Sweet corn 1 pc

Carrot 1 pc

Spareribs 400g

Sea coconut 40g

Dried fig 3 pcs

Dried lily bulb 30g

Water 3.5L

Salt Little

Steps:

1. Put spareribs in cold water and blanch it. Soak sea coconut, lily bulk and dried fig. Cut carrot into hob blocks. Cut sweet corn in pieces. Cut papaya in half and take out the seeds. Then cut in chunks.

2. Boil 3.5L of water, put in spareribs, sea coconut, dried fig, lily bulk, sweet corn, carrot and papaya. Cover the lid and cook in mid-low heat for 1.5 hrs. Season the soup with salt.

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android