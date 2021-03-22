南乳腐乳香雞翼

材料：

雞中翼10隻

粗番薯粉4湯匙

蛋1隻

腐乳1磚

南乳(大)1/4磚

糖半茶匙

紹酒1茶匙

老抽半茶匙

做法：

1. 雞翼抹乾水，對切一半。

2. 雞蛋打勻。

3. 小碗加入腐乳、南乳、糖 、紹酒和老抽，拌勻成醃料。

4. 雞翼加醃料拌勻後，再加半隻蛋液，下番薯粉4湯匙拌勻。

5. 燒熱油，放入雞翼炸2分鐘，再轉另一面炸至熟。

Deep fried wingettes with fermented bean curds sauce

Ingredients:

Wingette 10 pcs

Coarse sweet potato starch 4 Tablespoons

Egg 1 pc

Fermented bean curd 1 pc

Fermented red bean curd (L) 1/4pc

Sugar ½ teaspoon

Shao Xing wine 1 teaspoon

Dark soy sauce ½ teaspoon

Steps:

1. Wipe dry wingette. Cut it in half.

2. Beat an egg.

3. Put fermented bean curd and red bean curd in small bowls. Put in sugar and Shao Xing wine. Put in dark soy sauce as marinade.

4. Marinate wingette with marinade. Put in ½ of egg. Put in 4 tablespoons of sweet potato starch.

5. Heat the oil. Deep fry wingette for 2 mins. Turn another side and fry it until cooked.

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

