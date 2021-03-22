豆腐豆豉煮蠔仔

材料：

軟豆腐150克

蠔仔200克

豆豉1湯匙

葱2條

薑1片

蒜頭1瓣

乾葱1粒

清湯半杯

調味：

鹽少許

蠔油1茶匙

糖半茶匙

紹酒1茶匙

老抽少許

胡椒粉少許

粟粉水少許

做法：

1. 豆腐切粒，切葱花，蒜頭、乾葱和薑切碎。

2. 蠔仔加粟粉拌勻。水滾加鹽，豆腐汆水，撈起。水中加紹酒，將蠔仔汆水30秒，撈起洗淨。

3. 燒熱油，爆香豆豉，加入乾葱、薑和蒜頭，加半杯清湯煮開。下蠔油、糖、紹酒、老抽和胡椒粉煮勻。加豆腐和蠔仔，再加少許老抽調色，粟粉水收汁，下葱花。

Sautéed oyster and tofu with fermented beans

Ingredients:

Soft tofu 150g

Oyster 200g

Fermented beans 1 Tablespoon

Green onion 2 pcs

Ginger 1 slice

Garlic 1 clove

Shallot 1 pc

Chicken broth ½ cup

Seasoning:

Salt Little

Oyster sauce 1 teaspoon

Sugar ½ teaspoon

Shao Xing wine 1 teaspoon

Dark soy sauce Little

Pepper Little

Cornstarch water Little

Steps:

1. Dice tofu. Shred green onion, garlic, shallot and ginger.

2. Stir oyster with cornstarch. Put salt in boiling water and blanch tofu. Then put Shao Xing wine in water and blanch the oyster for 30 seconds and clean it.

3. Heat the oil, stir fry fermented bean, then put in shallot, ginger and garlic. Put in ½ cup of chicken broth, oyster sauce, sugar, Shao Xing wine, dark soy sauce and pepper. Put in tofu and oyster. Put a little more dark soy sauce. Thicken the sauce with cornstarch water. Put in green onion.

