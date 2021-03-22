蘿蔔煮鯪魚球

材料：

白蘿蔔1條

鯪魚肉200克

油葱酥2湯匙

菜脯碎1茶匙

薑2片

葱2條

調味：

胡椒粉少許

蠔油1茶匙

糖少許

粟粉水少許

做法：

1. 鯪魚肉加胡椒粉、菜脯和油葱酥1茶匙，順時針拌勻，再撻打幾下。水滾收細火，取魚肉搓成球，放入水中浸熟，撈起備用。

2. 切葱花，切薑絲。蘿蔔削皮，切條。

3. 燒熱油，爆薑絲和油葱酥，加入蘿蔔同炒，再加清湯1杯，蓋上中火煮10分鐘。

4. 加入鯪魚球、蠔油、糖、胡椒粉，加粟粉水收汁，最後撒上葱花拌勻。

Braised radish with mud carp balls

Ingredients:

Radish 1pc

Minced mud carp 200g

Fried shallot 2 Tablespoons

Dried radish 1 teaspoon

Ginger 2 slices

Green onion 2 pcs

Seasoning:

Pepper Little

Oyster sauce 1 teaspoon

Sugar Little

Cornstarch water Little

Steps:

1. Mix minced mud carp with pepper, dried radish and 1 Tablespoon of fried shallot. Stir in clockwise direction. Flog the mixture. Boiled water then turn to low heat. Take the mixture and roll as a small ball and put in boiling water.

2. Shred green onion. Cut ginger in strips. Peel radish and cut in strips.

3. Heat the oil, stir fry ginger and fried shallot. Put in radish and 1 cup of chicken broth. Cover the lid and cook in mid-heat for 10 minutes.

4. Open the lid, put in mud carp balls, oyster sauce, sugar and pepper. Thicken the sauce with cornstarch water. Finally put in green onion and mix well.

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android