臘腸冬菇蒸雞

材料：

臘腸 1條

冬菇 100克

雞 1/2隻

生抽 1湯匙

蠔油 1湯匙

紹興酒 1湯匙

麻油 1茶匙

糖 1茶匙

步驟：

1. 冬菇浸水，臘腸切片。

2. 將生抽、蠔油、紹興酒、麻油、糖加入雞，攪拌均勻，醃30分鐘。

3. 冬菇對切，將冬菇加入雞，攪拌均勻。

4. 將冬菇雞擺上碟，加入臘腸，以大火蒸20分鐘。

Steamed Chicken with Chinese Sausage and Dried Shiitake Mushroom

Ingredients:

Chinese sausage 1 pc

Dried shiitake mushroom 100g

Chicken 1/2 pc

Soy sauce 1 tablespoon

Oyster sauce 1 tablespoon

Shao xing wine 1 tablespoon

Sesame oil 1 teaspoon

Sugar 1 teaspoon

Steps:

1. Soak dried shiitake mushroom. Slice Chinese sausage.

2. Put soy sauce, oyster sauce, Shao xing wine, sesame oil, sugar into chicken, mix well and marinate 30 mins.

3. Cut dried shiitake mushroom into two pieces, then put dried shiitake mushroom into chicken and mix well.

4. Put chicken on the plate, then put in Chinese sausage, steam 20 mins with high heat.

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

